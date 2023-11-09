FM Meets With UK Counterpart, Urges Swift Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- In a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held discussions with James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.The focus of the talks centered on the current war on Gaza and concerted efforts to bring about an immediate halt to the ongoing war while ensuring the utmost protection for civilians.During the meeting, Safadi underscored the critical need for an urgent ceasefire, denouncing the severe humanitarian crisis and extensive destruction inflicted by the war on Gaza.He emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding civilian lives and adhering to international and humanitarian law principles.Additionally, Safadi stressed the necessity of guaranteeing the swift and substantial delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in Gaza, calling for a firm commitment from Israel to upholding international law.