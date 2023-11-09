Foreign Ministry Coordinates Evacuation Of Injured Jordanian Citizen From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sufian Al-Qudah, on Thursday, announced that the ministry is actively involved in coordinating the evacuation of a Jordanian citizen injured in missile strikes on the Gaza Strip. The collaborative efforts involve the Operations Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo.Al-Qudah emphasized the ministry's commitment to closely monitoring the situation through its team at the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo, stationed around the clock on the Egyptian side of the Rafah Crossing.The injured citizen is currently receiving critical medical care at the Indonesian hospital in Gaza, and the evacuation plan entails transporting him from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah Crossing, followed by swift transportation to the Kingdom for comprehensive treatment.Highlighting the broader context, Al-Qudah revealed that 600 Jordanian residents in Gaza, registered with the ministry, are being accounted for. Of these, 209 have already been successfully evacuated to Cairo through the Rafah Crossing. Additionally, 54 individuals were transported to the Kingdom via a dedicated evacuation plane from the Royal Jordanian Air Force. This plane, dispatched by the Kingdom last week to El-Arish Airport in Egypt, carried essential humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population in Gaza.Al-Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to continuing evacuating its citizens from the Gaza Strip, urging Jordanians currently in Gaza to utilize the ministry's Operations Center for assistance, accessible 24/7.Contact can be established through the following phone numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193. Additionally, communication via email is possible at .