Armenia Must Fulfill All Obligations For Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The signing of a
peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will only be possible
after Yerevan's ceasing to simulate its participation in the peace
process and active engagement with the project presented by
Azerbaijan a year ago, based on the five fundamental principles of
international law, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for
Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told Italian Adnkronos news
agency, Trend reports.
Amirbayov highlighted that the positive outcome of a peace
agreement will depend on the sincerity of the Armenian government,
which sticks with dual approach. He explained that Armenia
expresses a desire to sign the peace treaty, and at the same time
it initiated a diplomatic war against Azerbaijan.
"In recent days, representatives of the Armenian authorities,
visiting Italy, have been abusing various international platforms
such as the UN Security Council, the European Parliament, the
European Union, and politicizing this issue. Yerevan not only
distracts the attention of all interested parties from the main
path but also leads the process into a deadlock," Amirbayov said.
"To achieve a peace agreement, Armenia must fulfill its previous
commitments and promises. Armenia must stop trying to
simultaneously pursue its narrow political goals and resume
highest-level negotiations on the peace treaty."
He also noted that Armenia's accusations of Azerbaijan regarding
the so-called 'ethnic cleansing' and "genocide" in Karabakh are
completely unfounded.
"It is Armenia that, for 30 years, pursued a policy of ethnic
cleansing against Azerbaijanis in these territories. On February
26, 1992, Armenia committed genocide in the Azerbaijani town of
Khojaly. The city was completely destroyed, and 613 Azerbaijanis,
including women, elderly, and children, were killed overnight,"
emphasized the representative of the President of Azerbaijan on
special assignments," Amirbayov said.
He underscored that Azerbaijan respects the rights of all its
citizens, including residents of Armenian origin in the Karabakh
region.
Besides, the official stated that the goal of the reconstruction
and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh
economic region is to eliminate the consequences of destruction
caused by Armenia during the nearly 30-year occupation.
"The Azerbaijani government has spent over $7 billion on
restoring infrastructure in the liberated territories. However, we
still face a serious problem in these areas, filled with
anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and other unexploded ordnance,"
noted Amirbayov. "During the occupation, Armenia laid about 1.5
million anti-personnel mines in these territories. The number of
mine victims in Azerbaijan is steadily increasing. Since the
cessation of hostilities until today, 337 people have been blown up
by mines."
Speaking about Azerbaijani-Italian relations, he mentioned that
they are currently at a high level, based on excellent political
dialogue and very active economic cooperation. The official pointed
out that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy is not limited to
gas supplies, although they are an important part of it.
"We are exploring the possibility of extending and diversifying
our economic and trade cooperation with Italy, which Azerbaijan
considers one of its key partners in the European Union," Amirbayov
said.
He said that another field of the cooperation is education, and
the two countries are taking forward the Italian-Azerbaijani
university project. Besides, according to him, the countries may
also look at further developing cooperation in tourism, defense and
agriculture sectors.
"The potential for developing already existing cooperation "is
enormous because there is good will and an excellent environment"
Amirbayov added.
He also noted that Azerbaijan wants the soonest possible
ceasefire in the Middle East.
