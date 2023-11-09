ECO Agreement On Trade Facilitation Can Potentially Double Mutual Commerce - Uzbek President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. The adoption
of the agreement on trade facilitation within the framework of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), developed by experts of
Uzbekistan, can at least double the volume of mutual trade by 2035,
Trend reports.
This was stated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
during a speech at the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
summit.
According to him, special attention in the agreement is paid to
facilitating trade in goods and services, eliminating technical and
notary barriers, digitizing customs, phytosanitary and veterinary
procedures, and developing e-commerce.
He noted that based on an in-depth analysis of the great
opportunities that have not yet been realized, it is time to
develop a concept document strategic goals of economic cooperation
until 2035, which will identify future priority areas and sectors
of ECO activities.
Furthermore, Mirziyoyev added that last year the volume of trade
between the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization
amounted to about $85 billion.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
