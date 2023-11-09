ECO Agreement On Trade Facilitation Can Potentially Double Mutual Commerce - Uzbek President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. The adoption of the agreement on trade facilitation within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), developed by experts of Uzbekistan, can at least double the volume of mutual trade by 2035, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a speech at the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

According to him, special attention in the agreement is paid to facilitating trade in goods and services, eliminating technical and notary barriers, digitizing customs, phytosanitary and veterinary procedures, and developing e-commerce.

He noted that based on an in-depth analysis of the great opportunities that have not yet been realized, it is time to develop a concept document strategic goals of economic cooperation until 2035, which will identify future priority areas and sectors of ECO activities.

Furthermore, Mirziyoyev added that last year the volume of trade between the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization amounted to about $85 billion.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.