Azerbaijan's Great Military Victory Translates Into Great Diplomatic Victory - Matthew Bryza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijan's great military victory translates into a great diplomatic victory, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend .

“Azerbaijan's regaining Shusha on November 8 2020, is probably the most significant military victory in the history of Azerbaijan. It ended the military phase of the conflict. Once Shusha was regained, because of its strategic importance, the war was finished for the Armenian side. And so, this great military victory also of course, translates into a great diplomatic victory, as Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proceed toward reaching a peace treaty, which I think should happen, or could happen by the end of the year,” he said.

Bryza pointed out that Shusha is obviously one of the most important centers of Azerbaijani culture whose loss was so painful.

“And so now with Shusha with its mighty fortress overlooking Khankendi, now returned to Azerbaijan, I think all the Azerbaijani people feel their national and collective soul has healed and that enables their minds and hearts to move to the next phase which is a peace with Armenia,” he said.

