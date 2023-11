Turkish MFA Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has congratulated the state and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 9 - State Flag Day, Trend reports.

The relevant post was published on X (Twitter) page of the ministry.

“We enthusiastically congratulate the fraternal Azerbaijani people on National Flag Day,” the ministry said.

The flag, which is one of the official symbols of the Republic of Azerbaijan (along with the anthem and coat of arms), was first approved on November 9, 1918 by the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

On October 18, 1991 by constitutional act "On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, restored its state symbols, including the state flag.

By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel