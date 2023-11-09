Uzbekistan Offers To Hold First Interregional Industrial Exhibition Within Framework Of ECO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. Uzbekistan
has proposed to organize an interregional industrial exhibition
within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
and hold its first event in its country in 2024, Trend reports.
This was stated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
during a speech at the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
summit.
According to him, Uzbekistan has developed and submitted to the
ECO Secretariat a program of joint actions to increase the inflow
of mutual investments, protect them and deepen industrial
cooperation.
He noted that the document is aimed at promoting new joint
projects in the chemical, energy, geological, textile, leather and
footwear, food, pharmaceutical and construction industries.
Furthermore, Mirziyoyev noted that the importance of harmonizing
national energy strategies, the development of interregional energy
transmission networks, and the widespread introduction of green
energy technologies is also increasing.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional
intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and
Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and
investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural
ties among members.
Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in
Ashgabat in November 2021.
