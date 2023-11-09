Uzbekistan Proposes To Create Ministerial Council On Energy Issues Within ECO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. For in-depth
discussions on cooperation and systematic work, Uzbekistan suggests
establishing a dedicated Council of Energy Ministers within the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.
He has made the remark during his speech at the opening of the
16th ECO Summit held today in Tashkent.
"The significance of aligning national energy strategies,
developing cross-regional energy transmission networks, and widely
adopting green energy technologies is on the rise. As part of our
organization's energy cooperation strategy, we actively promote the
advancement of renewable energy sources," he said.
President Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan expects to reach 25
GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, aiming for a 40 percent
share in the total energy portfolio.
"This year, we're initiating the launch of large-scale wind and
solar power stations, boasting a total capacity of 2 GW.
Additionally, we're taking initial strides in the production of
green hydrogen. We welcome open dialogue and knowledge exchange on
these fronts with all nations," the president added.
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107400007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.