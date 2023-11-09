Uzbekistan Proposes To Create Ministerial Council On Energy Issues Within ECO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. For in-depth discussions on cooperation and systematic work, Uzbekistan suggests establishing a dedicated Council of Energy Ministers within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark during his speech at the opening of the 16th ECO Summit held today in Tashkent.

"The significance of aligning national energy strategies, developing cross-regional energy transmission networks, and widely adopting green energy technologies is on the rise. As part of our organization's energy cooperation strategy, we actively promote the advancement of renewable energy sources," he said.

President Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan expects to reach 25 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, aiming for a 40 percent share in the total energy portfolio.

"This year, we're initiating the launch of large-scale wind and solar power stations, boasting a total capacity of 2 GW. Additionally, we're taking initial strides in the production of green hydrogen. We welcome open dialogue and knowledge exchange on these fronts with all nations," the president added.