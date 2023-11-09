Kazakhstan's Tokayev Notes Growing Level Of Co-Op In Energy Field With Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. The level of
cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the field of energy is
growing, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
Trend reports.
Tokayev spoke via videoconference at the plenary session of the
19th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and
Russia.
"We interact in almost all sectors of the economy, including
industry, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure. I would
especially like to note the growing level of cooperation in the
energy field," he said.
According to him, a significant event was the recent launch of
transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through the territory of
Kazakhstan
"This project plays a key role in strengthening regional
stability and energy security in Central Asia," Tokayev said.
He pointed out that construction of a Kazakh-Russian plant for
the production of butadiene with a capacity of up to 340,000 tons
per year has begun with the Tatneft company.
"Negotiations on the construction of an enterprise that will
produce polyethylene have been completed. Since 2019, the Program
of Joint Actions in the Field of Industrial Cooperation has been
successfully operating," Tokayev said.
In addition, the President of Kazakhstan noted that interaction
between the two countries in the trade, economic and investment
sphere, and industrial cooperation shows steady growth from year to
year.
"Bilateral trade turnover today reached $27 billion, which is a
record high. The volume of direct investment from Russia exceeded
$20 billion. It is significant that of the over 42,000 enterprises
with foreign participation operating in Kazakhstan, almost half,
that is, 19,000, are Russian companies," Tokayev added.
