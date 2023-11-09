               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish President Appeals To Armenia At ECO Summit


11/9/2023 5:15:14 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appealed to Armenia at the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Trend reports.

During his speech Erdogan announced the great importance of the Caspian crossing of the Middle Corridor.

He noted that solidarity should be shown everywhere - from Karabakh to Afghanistan.

“As a result of the liberation of Karabakh, we have come yet closer to peace in the region. If Armenia fulfills its obligations, this process will become even easier,” Erdogan added.

The 16th ECO Summit is being held on November 8-9.

ECO is a regional interstate economic organization established in 1985. It includes Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

