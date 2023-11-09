Turkish President Appeals To Armenia At ECO Summit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appealed to Armenia at the 16th summit of
the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tashkent, Trend reports.
During his speech Erdogan announced the great importance of the
Caspian crossing of the Middle Corridor.
He noted that solidarity should be shown everywhere - from
Karabakh to Afghanistan.
“As a result of the liberation of Karabakh, we have come yet
closer to peace in the region. If Armenia fulfills its obligations,
this process will become even easier,” Erdogan added.
The 16th ECO Summit is being held on November 8-9.
ECO is a regional interstate economic organization established
in 1985. It includes Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan,
Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and
Uzbekistan.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107400005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.