Russians Kill Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region over the past day, November 8.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On November 8, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pivnichne. One more person was injured in the region over the day," he said.

According to Moroz, the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region is not including residents of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, the 'White Angels' police evacuation group took all 15 children who remained in Ocheretyne, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region to a safe place.