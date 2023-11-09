Russians Kill Two Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region over the past day, November 8.
Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On November 8, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pivnichne. One more person was injured in the region over the day," he said. Read also:
Russians kill three residents of Donetsk
region over past 24 hours
According to Moroz, the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region is not including residents of Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, the 'White Angels' police evacuation group took all 15 children who remained in Ocheretyne, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region to a safe place.
MENAFN09112023000193011044ID1107400002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.