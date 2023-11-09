               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russians 24 Times Shell Chernihiv Region's Border Areas


11/9/2023 5:14:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin's invasion army 24 times in the past day opened fire targeting the communities in Chernihiv region close to the border with Russia.

That's according to the Northern Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"Over past day, the Russians have shelled the border areas of Chernihiv region 24 times from their territory. A total of 206 explosions was recorded. The communities of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk, and Horodnia came under fire," the report reads.

Read also: Russian SRGs make monthly attempts to enter Sumy, Chernihiv regions – Commander Naiev

In particular, eight explosions were reported in the Novgorod-Siverskyi community, likely involving a 120mm mortar and barrel artillery.

Forty-five explosions were recorded in the Semenivka community (likely involving a 120 mm mortar, jet and barrel artillery).

The enemy shelled Snovsk and Horodnia communities, presumably using mortars and anti-aircraft guns – 62 and 91 explosions were documented, respectively.

As reported, on November 7, the Russian army eight times opened fire on Chernihiv region, where 84 explosions were recorded.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN09112023000193011044ID1107400001

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search