Russians 24 Times Shell Chernihiv Region's Border Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin's invasion army 24 times in the past day opened fire targeting the communities in Chernihiv region close to the border with Russia.

That's according to the Northern Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"Over past day, the Russians have shelled the border areas of Chernihiv region 24 times from their territory. A total of 206 explosions was recorded. The communities of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk, and Horodnia came under fire," the report reads.

In particular, eight explosions were reported in the Novgorod-Siverskyi community, likely involving a 120mm mortar and barrel artillery.

Forty-five explosions were recorded in the Semenivka community (likely involving a 120 mm mortar, jet and barrel artillery).

The enemy shelled Snovsk and Horodnia communities, presumably using mortars and anti-aircraft guns – 62 and 91 explosions were documented, respectively.

As reported, on November 7, the Russian army eight times opened fire on Chernihiv region, where 84 explosions were recorded.

