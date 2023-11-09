Energoatom To Produce Equipment For Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NAEC Energoatom plans to build in Ukraine a plant for the production of basic equipment for small modular reactors (SMR) using the technology provided by the U.S.-based Holtec.

This was reported by the company's press service , Ukrinform saw.

"Energoatom plans to implement an important project for the construction of a plant in Ukraine, which will manufacture the main equipment for small modular reactors using Holtec's SMR technology, including the reactor body," the report says.

Energoatom expects that the plant will ensure the construction of about 3,000 MW of SMR capacity in Ukraine and create thousands of new jobs.

As reported, Energoatom and Holtec International plan to build a plant in Ukraine where containers for spent fuel from nuclear power plants will be produced.