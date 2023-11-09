Border Guards Show How Mobile Air Defense Groups Destroy Enemy Shaheds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have shown how they destroy enemy drones as part of mobile firing groups of air defense forces.

The SBGS reported on Telegram that after receiving the 'Air Alert' signal, mobile firing groups of border guards promptly move to designated positions.

"Already on the ground, the guys are tracking air targets and working on them. Such combat work helps to strengthen air defense. For example, only in October, border guards destroyed a dozen enemy Shaheds, the State Border Guard Service noted and published a video.

As reported, border guards and paratroopers destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, and an armored vehicle during an enemy attack in the Mariupol direction.