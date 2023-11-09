Russian Base Reportedly Hit In Occupied Skadovsk On Black Sea Littoral

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports are coming from the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson region sating that the Russian invaders' base, Lotus, was hit by Ukraine's forces.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , adviser to the mayor of Mariupol in exile, reported this on Telegram, posting a fragment of the satellite map that shows the relevant location.

"Skadovsk. I saw reports about a strike on the invaders' Lotus base approximately 25 minutes ago," Andriushchenko wrote at 9:47 Kyiv time.

As reported, explosions have become a regular occurrence in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops. Enemy arms and ammunition depots and manpower clusters are subjected to Ukrainian strikes. Also, a Ukrainian guerilla network is active in the areas.