Russian Base Reportedly Hit In Occupied Skadovsk On Black Sea Littoral

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports are coming from the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson region sating that the Russian invaders' base, Lotus, was hit by Ukraine's forces.
That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , adviser to the mayor of Mariupol in exile, reported this on Telegram, posting a fragment of the satellite map that shows the relevant location.
"Skadovsk. I saw reports about a strike on the invaders' Lotus base approximately 25 minutes ago," Andriushchenko wrote at 9:47 Kyiv time.
Read also:
Border guards show how mobile air defense groups destroy enemy Shaheds
As reported, explosions have become a regular occurrence in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops. Enemy arms and ammunition depots and manpower clusters are subjected to Ukrainian strikes. Also, a Ukrainian guerilla network is active in the areas.
MENAFN09112023000193011044ID1107399996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.