Successful Strategic Partnership Is Developing Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan - President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A successful strategic partnership is developing between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Last year, I paid one state and two working visits to Uzbekistan. On my every visit, I witness the socio-economic development resulting from the implementation of comprehensive reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Sincerely congratulating the leadership of Uzbekistan on the accomplishments, the head of state said:“Shavkat Mirziyoyev's first state visit after his re-election as the President of Uzbekistan was undertaken to Azerbaijan. It once again demonstrates how deep brotherly relations between our two countries are.”