Successful Strategic Partnership Is Developing Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan - President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A successful strategic partnership is developing between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Last year, I paid one state and two
working visits to Uzbekistan. On my every visit, I witness the
socio-economic development resulting from the implementation of
comprehensive reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, said President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 16th Summit of the
Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Azernews reports.
Sincerely congratulating the leadership of Uzbekistan on the
accomplishments, the head of state said:“Shavkat Mirziyoyev's
first state visit after his re-election as the President of
Uzbekistan was undertaken to Azerbaijan. It once again demonstrates
how deep brotherly relations between our two countries are.”
