New York Hosts Meeting Of Coordination Council Of American Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis
has been held at the Turkish House in New York, Azernews reports.
22 representatives of 15 organizations from 9 states, employees
of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in the USA and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the UN attended the meeting.
The meeting participants sung national anthems of Azerbaijan and
the United States, and commemorated the dear memory of Heydar
Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijan state, and Azerbaijani
martyrs, who died for the territorial integrity of the country,
with a minute's silence.
Greeting the participants of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the
State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev gave a
comprehensive report on the committee's activities. He highlighted
multifaceted projects of the committee, such as coordination
councils, Azerbaijani houses, weekend Azerbaijani schools and
summer camps of Diaspora Youth.
Then a video dedicated to the great Victory of the Azerbaijani
people was screened.
The Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis has been
registered under the name of "Alliance of Azerbaijani
Organizations" in the US.
The event speakers talked about the activities of the
Azerbaijani diaspora and ACCA. The plans and perspectives have also
been debated at the meeting.
Later, 5 new member-organizations were admitted to ACCA and the
number of member-organizations of ACCA has reached 18.
At the end of the meeting, elections were held for the structure
of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis. Members and
president of Board of Directors, Advisory Council of Coordination
Council of American Azerbaijanis were elected. A Working Group has
also been established for the purpose of solving the pending
issues.
