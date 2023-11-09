Israeli Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israeli Embassy shared a post on its official X account on the
occasion of the Azerbaijan State Flag Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
"The Embassy of Israel congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on
the occasion of the State Flag Day."
