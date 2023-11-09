               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Embassy Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of State Flag Day


11/9/2023 5:14:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israeli Embassy shared a post on its official X account on the occasion of the Azerbaijan State Flag Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"The Embassy of Israel congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day."

