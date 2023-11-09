               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Secretary General Of OTS Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On National Flag Day


11/9/2023 5:14:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) General Secretary of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanichbek Omuraliyev shared a post on the X page on the occasion of November 9 - National Flag Day of Azerbaijan.

He congratulated the state and people of Azerbaijan.

