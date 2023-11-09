President: Azerbaijan As An ECO Member Actively Engages In Organization's Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan as an ECO member actively engages in the
organization's work,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as
he addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation
Organization held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
“ECO Council of Ministers was hosted by Shusha last month.
Azerbaijan's transport-logistics infrastructure is accessible to
the ECO Member States. In recent years, Azerbaijan has invested
billions of US dollars in its transportation infrastructure.
East-West and North-South Transport Corridors passing through
Azerbaijan has turned our country into one of the transport and
logistics hubs in Eurasia. The construction of Azerbaijani sections
of both corridors have already been completed. Currently, works are
underway to expand the cargo handling capacities of the rail roads
along these two corridors,” the President noted.
MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107399987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.