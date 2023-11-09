President: Azerbaijan As An ECO Member Actively Engages In Organization's Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan as an ECO member actively engages in the organization's work,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“ECO Council of Ministers was hosted by Shusha last month. Azerbaijan's transport-logistics infrastructure is accessible to the ECO Member States. In recent years, Azerbaijan has invested billions of US dollars in its transportation infrastructure. East-West and North-South Transport Corridors passing through Azerbaijan has turned our country into one of the transport and logistics hubs in Eurasia. The construction of Azerbaijani sections of both corridors have already been completed. Currently, works are underway to expand the cargo handling capacities of the rail roads along these two corridors,” the President noted.