Blinken: Russia Providing Tech, Support For N. Korea Military Programs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia is providing "technology and support" for North Korea's military programs, as Pyongyang is believed to be trying to make yet another attempt to launch a military satellite, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Seoul after talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Blinken also said the two sides discussed ways to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technology to Pyongyang, according to the report.

"We are seeing the DPRK provide military equipment to Russia for pursuing its aggression in Ukraine. But we're also seeing Russia provide technology and support to the DPRK for its own military programs. And that's a real concern," Blinken said, referring to the North by its official name. Blinken also said he and Park "spoke about further actions that our countries can take with partners to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technology to the DPRK in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."

The top US diplomat arrived in South Korea late Wednesday, after attending a Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministerial meeting in Tokyo. The talks came after revelations that the North provided Russia with a large amount of munitions and weapons for use in the war in Ukraine under an arms deal apparently reached at a rare September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After his arrival, Blinken met with National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and "strongly condemned" the North's provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, the State Department said.

Blinken and Cho also discussed the importance of cooperation in addressing global challenges, including instability in the Middle East, the department said. (end)

