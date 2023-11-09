Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 2 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were killed and others injured, Thursday, by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank.

Palestinian Health Ministry said that 51-years-old Mohammad Thwabtah from Beit Fajjar town died of severe injuries sustained during the clashes on Wednesday after the Israeli occupation troops stormed and surrounded the town for more than eight hours, while old Anas Otwan, 30, died during clashes in Dura city southwest of Hebron.

According to paramedics, ten Palestinians were injured earlier Thursday in Al-Am'ari Refugee Camp, as the occupation forces stormed the camp and snipers took position on buildings' rooftops, causing many injuries before arresting two youth and retreating from the site.

Palestinian Prisoner's Society stated that the occupation forces arrested 29 Palestinians including one woman, in the ongoing series of arrests and aggression against the Palestinian people.

Since October seventh, the arrests have increased to 2,300, added the statement. (end)

