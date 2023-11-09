Moh Minister: 80 New Ambulances By 2024 To Reinforce Health System

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Eighty newly acquired ambulances will be in service by 2024, as part of government's efforts to reinforce the national health system as a whole and the emergency medicals services in particular, stated Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Thursday.

The Minister's statement came after the inauguration of emergency response center in Al-Mutlaa area.

The center will be operating at capacity of six ambulances and six technicians, working round the clock in support of Al-Jahraa medical area, and new Jahraa hospital, explained Dr. Al-Awadhi adding that four new medical centers are to be inaugurated in the area.

The Minister further asserted that they are determined to expedite execution process as life begins to grow in the area housing some 28,000 residential plots.

He added that they are working on developing emergency response via air and sea as well.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti, Chief of Emergency response services, mentioned that nine emergency response centers had been inaugurated within a year, taking total to 86 center as part of developmental expansion plan.

The center will also extend services to Al-Abdali road, to provide rapid response and alleviate part of the load.

The Director of the newly inaugurated center, Abdulrahman Al-Yousef, took the time to explain the layout and the sanitization measures of the center. (end)

