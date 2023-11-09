Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cambodian King On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, congratulating him on the country's national day. (end) bb

