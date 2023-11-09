US Packaged Dry Beans Market Is Expected To Grow At A Stable CAGR During The Forecast Period (2023-2032)

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' US Packaged Dry Beans Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The market is set to expand at a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the period from 2019 to 2024, reaching a valuation of USD 939.2 million by 2024, up from USD 616.0 million in 2019.

The U.S. packaged dry beans market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by factors like increasing health consciousness, the expanding Hispanic population, the convenience of dry bean storage, and extended shelf life. This market primarily deals with beans that are re-conditioned and packaged into various containers, such as plastic bags, for retail consumption. Varieties including pinto beans, navy beans, black beans, and kidney beans feature prominently in dishes like soups, stews, sauces, and salads and are frequently paired with rice.

Product Type Segmentation:

Pinto beans, a market leader in 2018 with over half the market share, are poised to continue their dominance with a CAGR of 2.6% during the 2019-2024 period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand from the growing Hispanic population, which accounts for a substantial portion of the pinto beans consumption. The black beans segment, comprising approximately 24% of the market in 2018, is driven by the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine in the U.S. Over the same period, navy beans are projected to witness the highest CAGR (~19%) due to their growing popularity among the White population.

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Supermarkets reigned supreme in 2018, capturing nearly 69% of the market share. These retail giants offer a plethora of brands and a wide variety of packaged dry beans, affording consumers ample choice. Convenience stores are anticipated to experience a CAGR of more than 10%, thanks to their strategic locations within residential areas and extended operating hours, making packaged dry beans readily accessible. The department stores segment is expected to grow steadily, with a growth rate of over 6% during the 2019-2024 period, reaching a value of USD 186.18 million by 2024. This growth can be attributed to department store consolidation, the increasing presence of online and e-commerce channels, and the emergence of small shops across the U.S.

Key Market Players:



Eden Foods

Chippewa Valley Beans

21st Century Bean

Goya Foods

LH Hayward

N.K. Hurst Co.

Kelly Bean Co.

Hayes Food Products

Russel E. Womack, Inc. Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

