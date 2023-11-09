India Skin Care Products Market To Observe Surprising Growth Of Business Outlook And Regional Overview To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' India Skin Care Products Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The skincare products market in India witnessed a valuation of INR 112 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach INR 197 billion by 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.16% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

In recent years, concerns about skin health have grown in India, primarily driven by rising issues such as hyperpigmentation and acne. People are increasingly investing in skincare products, particularly those made from natural ingredients like sea salts, seaweed extracts, and mineral-rich components that effectively address skin problems.

Market Insights:

This growth is fueled by various factors, including the rise in disposable income, increased female participation in the workforce, heightened skin issues resulting from environmental pollution, and an expanding concern for skin health. The trend of self-care has also led to men embracing skincare products, prompting FMCG giants to launch exclusive skincare brands for men. Notably, key players like Nivea and L'Oreal are introducing innovative products such as specialized anti-aging creams, separate day and night creams, anti-wrinkle solutions, and sunscreens with varying SPF levels, further driving market expansion.

Market Segment Insights:

The skincare products market is segmented based on product types, including face care, body care, sun care, and other skincare products. In 2018, face care products held the largest market share, accounting for approximately 57%, followed by body care at around 29%. Major brands operating in these segments include Fair and Lovely, Pond's, Boroplus, Fair and Handsome, Garnier, Neutrogena, Clean and Clear, and Olay.

Key Growth Drivers:

The increased purchasing power of women, particularly in tier I cities, owing to the rising number of working women, has led to a surge in demand for skincare products. The higher disposable income among women has driven market growth significantly.

Elevated stress levels, exposure to environmental pollutants, and extended periods in air-conditioned environments have resulted in heightened skin issues such as pigmentation, acne, pimples, and sunburns. Consequently, there is a growing demand for corrective skincare products like sunscreen lotions, whitening creams, and moisturizing creams, which is a major driver of the skincare products market.

Key Challenges to Market Growth:

Indian consumers tend to switch brands if products of similar quality are available at lower price points. Despite high brand awareness, brand loyalty is relatively low, posing a challenge for companies in this market. Factors such as product quality, pricing, allergic reactions, recommendations, product ineffectiveness, and the availability of alternative brands influence consumers' brand choices.

The sale of counterfeit skincare products online is on the rise due to their affordability, which aligns with India's price-sensitive consumer base. Counterfeit products not only pose legal concerns for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers but also pose risks to consumers' well-being. Therefore, counterfeit skincare products pose a threat to market growth.

Competition Analysis:

Consumers often base their skincare product purchases on brand quality and reputation. To succeed and achieve high sales and revenue in the Indian skincare market, companies must establish a strong brand identity, a challenging task for new entrants. The market is dominated by several domestic and international players who compete in terms of price and quality, creating a pricing advantage for customers.

List of Companies Covered:



Emami Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

Lotus Herbals Private Limited

Nykaa E-retail Private Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

L'Oreal India Private Limited Nivea India Private Limited

