India Mutual Funds Market Industry Opportunities, Regional Overview, Business Strategies And Forecast To 2032

India's mutual fund industry has been on a steady growth trajectory, experiencing an impressive rise in assets under management (AUM) over recent years. Between FY 2016 and FY 2019, the AUM in the mutual fund industry surged at a rate of approximately 22.94%, with projections indicating it could reach around INR 918.54 trillion by FY 2024. This growth reflects the increasing significance of a "savings culture" in India and the growing appeal of systematic investment plan (SIP) schemes. Both individual and institutional investors are expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion in the coming years.

Major players shaping the Indian mutual fund landscape include HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Axis Asset Management Company Limited, and DSP Investment Managers Private Limited.

Market Segment Insights

As of June 2019, retail investors commanded the largest market share, accounting for approximately 91.56% of the total mutual fund industry in terms of the number of accounts. Retail investors also dominated across various fund types, with equity-oriented schemes standing out as the most popular. In June 2019, equity-oriented plans constituted around 72.4% of the overall market in terms of the number of accounts.

Key Growth Drivers

The burgeoning inclination to save among the Indian populace is a driving force behind the mutual fund industry's growth. Historically, Indian investments were split in a 3:2 ratio between physical assets and financial assets during the early 2000s. By FY 2019, this ratio had shifted to an even 1:1, resulting in an inflow of around INR 3 trillion into the Indian financial sector by FY 2019.

Another notable trend is the rising preference for SIP schemes among investors. SIP investments totaled approximately INR 679.1 billion in FY 2018, surging to INR 926.93 billion in FY 2019. This uptrend in SIP investments is anticipated to be a significant growth driver for India's mutual fund industry in the years ahead.

Key Challenges

Despite the increasing interest in mutual funds, the industry faces challenges related to the efficiency of asset management companies, particularly in terms of market penetration beyond tier 1 cities. Many companies tend to limit their investments to developing and maintaining distribution channels primarily in tier 1 cities, presenting a hurdle to broader adoption of mutual funds across India.

The Indian mutual fund industry, buoyed by the country's savings culture and the growing appeal of SIP schemes, is poised for further expansion. However, overcoming distribution challenges and enhancing efficiency will be key to realizing its full potential.

