India Credit Card Market Business Strategies, Critical Insight, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2032

Credit cards, among the earliest cashless transaction methods, enable cardholders to borrow funds for payments at merchants accepting card transactions. Credit limits are determined based on customer credit scores, histories, and incomes. In India, the credit card market, while smaller than debit cards, has key players like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, and international firms such as American Express and Citibank.

Market Insights :

The total value of credit card transactions is poised to reach INR 51.72 trillion by FY 2027, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 39.22% from FY 2022 to FY 2027. Transaction volume is also set to grow at a CAGR of approximately 26.43% during this forecast period. FY 2021 witnessed a significant upswing in credit card transactions due to a surge in per-card transactions and cardholders. In November 2021 alone, the banking sector added over 1.2 million new credit cards.

Segment Insights :

Lenders categorize the credit card market, with private banks dominating and commanding around 70% of total credit card balances. Although private bank card issuance slowed during the initial two quarters of FY 2021, it subsequently demonstrated rapid growth, notably in the last two quarters of FY 2021 and in the second and third quarters of FY 2022. This trend is expected to persist over the coming years, with private banks increasing their share of new card originations in the third and fourth quarters of FY 2021 compared to the same period in FY 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to advocate for the adoption of digital payment systems for the safety of contactless transactions. Consequently, transactions experienced some growth. However, restrictions on international travel during 2020-2021 led to reduced credit card usage. Encouraging frequent credit card use may be challenging, with some customers hesitating. Therefore, credit card issuers must implement cost management strategies to attract customers and ensure the market's competitiveness and resilience.

