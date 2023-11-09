Enterprise Asset Management Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) As the global economy recovers in 2021 and the supply of the industrial chain improves, the Enterprise Asset Management market will undergo major changes. The global enterprise asset management market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around USD 10.6 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.75% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

The global Enterprise Asset Management industry report provides top-notch qualitative and quantitative information including: Market size (2018-2022 value and 2023 forecast).

The report also assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will drive the growth of the industry. Taking into account previous growth patterns, growth drivers, and current and future trends, we also forecast the overall growth of the global Enterprise Asset Management market during the next few years.

Highlights-Regions

The Enterprise Asset Management market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Player list

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

Infor (US)

IFS (Sweden)

ABB (Switzerland)

CGI (Canada)

Rfgen Software (US)

Assetworks (US)

Ultimo Software Solutions (UK)

UpKeep (US)

Asset Panda (US)

EZOfficeInventory (US)

Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany)

Maintenance Connection (US)

Aveva (UK)

Aptean (US)

Emanit (US)

Pazo (India)

Asset Infinity (India)

KloudGin (US)

Fracttal (Chile)

InnoMaint Software (India)

Aladinme (UAE)

Limble (US)

Redlist (US)

TrackX (US)

Cheqroom (Belgium)

The Asset Guardian (Canada)

GoCodes (US)

Types list

Solutions

Services

Application list

Asset lifecycle management

Labor management

Inventory management

Predictive maintenance

Work order management

Others

