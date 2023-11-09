India Food Tech Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement, Driving Factors And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' India Food Tech Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

The foodtech market in India reached a valuation of INR 289.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to surge to INR 1,868.19 billion by 2025. This growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 39% during the period from 2021 to 2025.

India's foodtech market has emerged as a rapidly growing sector, experiencing substantial growth since 2015. The landscape is largely shaped by startups in their early stages. Notable players in this dynamic market include Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Jubilant Foods, Freshmenu, and Licious.

Market Insights:

Several key factors are fueling this growth, including rapid urbanization, a burgeoning population of young working professionals, and increased adoption of the internet and smartphones. The market is further driven by enticing offers and discounts provided by various aggregators on their mobile apps, coupled with the convenience of doorstep delivery. However, challenges persist in the form of unorganized players dominating tier II and tier III cities, as well as limited internet penetration in tier III areas.

Segment Insights:

The foodtech market in India can be broadly segmented into two primary categories: online food delivery and online grocery. In terms of revenue, the online food delivery segment dominated the market, contributing to 67.13% of the total revenue in 2020. However, the online grocery segment is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period and is poised to become the dominant force, accounting for approximately 55.10% of the sector.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable impact on the foodtech market, particularly in the online food delivery segment, which faced challenges due to the nationwide lockdown. Concerns over health and the scarcity of delivery personnel led to a temporary decline in online food orders. Nevertheless, many food service startups diversified their offerings beyond restaurant food delivery to attract new customers and retain existing ones through alternative delivery services. Additionally, the increased internet penetration in tier II and tier III cities since the pandemic has expanded the reach of these companies, helping them extend their delivery services. The pandemic underscored the significance of online transactions and other digital activities for both consumers and investors, offering growth opportunities for the foodtech market throughout the forecast period.

Companies Covered:



Jubilant FoodWorks Limited

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy)

FoodVista India Private Limited (FreshMenu)

Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

House of Licious

Milkbasket

Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd. (BigBasket)

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Amazon India Ltd.

