India Hotel Market Ongoing Trends, Future Demand, Challenges, Top Companies And Forecast 2023-2032

The hospitality sector in India thrives primarily on tourism, serving as a vital source of foreign exchange earnings and employment generation. The Indian government has taken several initiatives to foster the growth of the hotel industry, playing a pivotal role in its expansion.

Market Insights:

The hotel industry in India is an integral part of the broader travel and tourism sector. The rising number of business travelers, driven by the rapid growth of the IT sector and the establishment of global corporations, has been a notable trend.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) utilized in the industry to gauge business expansion and hotel management include the average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR). In FY 2020, the ARR stood at INR 5,458.68, compared to INR 5,671.00 in FY 2017. Projections indicate that it will reach INR 6,292.85 by FY 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.49% between FY 2021 and FY 2025. In FY 2020, the RevPAR was approximately INR 1,951.34, expected to escalate to INR 3,336.28 by FY 2025. The hotel industry is poised for promising growth, especially with India hosting the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023, likely to attract increased foreign tourist footfall.

One of the major challenges faced by the industry pertains to employee management. The attrition rate has risen due to the scarcity of skilled personnel and heightened competition for trained employees from other service sectors, notably aviation.

Segmentation Insights:

The hotel industry in India can be segmented based on hotel types, including independent/unbranded hotels, alternate accommodations, new-age hotel chains, and branded or traditional hotels. Independent/unbranded hotels represent approximately 70% of the total available hotel rooms. The second-largest segment comprises alternate accommodations, reflecting the growing popularity of homestays among tourists. The new-age hotel chain is expected to account for nearly 6% of the total available hotel rooms in India by FY 2025. Additionally, the branded/traditional hotel segment, which holds a significant share in the organized sector, constitutes approximately 5% of the overall hotel industry in terms of room supply.

Government Initiatives:

Government initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping the industry, which relies heavily on the tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, actively promotes tourism in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism has introduced various schemes such as PRASHAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive), SWADESH DARSHAN (Integrated Development of Tourist Circuits around Specific Themes), and the promotion of e-visa to stimulate tourist inflow.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched initiatives like NABH Nirman, UDAN - Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, and Vision 2040 to enhance air connectivity, facilitating access to even the most remote corners of India for hotel guests.

The Ministry of Railways focuses on developing railway infrastructure to ease domestic travel, as domestic travelers constitute the largest share of guests in the hotel industry.

Competition Analysis:

The hotel industry is characterized by high fragmentation, with numerous small and unorganized players. There is a noticeable shift towards the mid-market and budget hotel segments. The development of hotel aggregators in the budget segment has contributed to the consolidation of the previously fragmented hotel industry.

Companies Covered:



Bharat Hotels Limited

Hotel Leelaventure Limited

ITC Hotels Limited

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Sarovar Hotels Private Limited

The Park Hotels

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts

Marriott Hotels India Private Limited Radisson Hotels Asia Private Company

