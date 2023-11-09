India Feminine Hygiene Products Market Exploring Future Growth Potential, New Developments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' India Feminine Hygiene Products Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The feminine hygiene products market was valued at INR 32.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.87% during the 2021-2025 period, reaching a market value of INR 70.20 billion by 2025.

In 2020, out of approximately 355 million menstruating women in India, less than 41% were using hygienic menstruation protection methods. Hygienic menstruation products like sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, tampons, panty liners, and intimate cleansers are prevalent in the country, with sanitary napkins being the most commonly used, embraced by approximately 17.63% of menstruating women.

Market Insights:

The market is driven by heightened awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the advantages of using hygienic personal care products. Government initiatives aimed at promoting menstrual awareness among women and adolescent girls also play a pivotal role in market growth. These initiatives include schemes like the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, tax exemptions on tampons, and subsidies on sanitary napkins. However, social stigma associated with menstruation, the high cost of hygiene products, and concerns about their environmental impact pose challenges to market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the feminine hygiene market. During the initial phase of the lockdown, production came to a halt, and supply chains were disrupted, leading to shortages of feminine hygiene products in medical stores and e-commerce platforms. Economic challenges resulting from the pandemic reduced the purchasing power of women, especially those from low-income groups. Consequently, some women resorted to traditional unhygienic practices. The market faced losses in both demand and supply during the early stages of the pandemic. However, as lockdown restrictions were gradually lifted, and economic activities resumed in the latter part of 2020, the market started to recover.

Companies Covered:



Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

Elize Lifestyle Private Limited

Heyday

PeeBuddy (Sirona Hygiene Private Limited)

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

Saathi Eco Innovations India Private Limited

Shudh Plus Hygiene Products Private Limited

Unicharm India Private Limited Johnson & Johnson India

