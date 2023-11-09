India Hair Care Products Market 2023 | Business Overview, New Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' India Hair Care Products Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the India Hair Care Products Market , which includes a full table of contents, over 100 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

The hair care products market in India was valued at INR 224.76 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach INR 384.19 billion by 2024, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.35% during the forecast period.

In recent times, hair care has become an integral part of the average Indian's beauty routine. Exposure to international beauty trends has led to the rapid evolution of the hair care market in India.

Market Insights:

The escalating pollution levels have given rise to common hair issues such as hair fall, dandruff, and premature greying, prompting people to invest in revitalizing serums, medicinal oils, and other products to address these concerns, in addition to essential hair care products like shampoo, hair oil, and conditioner.

Market Segment Insights:

Product Type-wise Segmentation: The hair care market is segmented based on product types, including hair oils, shampoo, hair colorants, hair styling products, and conditioners. In 2018, the hair oil products segment dominated the market, accounting for 42% of the revenue, followed by shampoo and hair colorants. Hair oil, being the most affordable and widely used hair care product in India, commanded the largest market share.

Product Benefit-wise Segmentation: The market is further segmented based on the benefits derived from hair care products, including hair nourishment/maintenance, hair problem-solving, and hair styling/conditioning. In 2018, the segment offering nourishment/maintenance claimed the largest share (47%) in terms of revenue. This segment encompasses products that address grey hair, combat hair fall and dandruff, and repair dry and damaged hair. Among these, hair care products for covering grey hair held the largest market share (42%) in terms of revenue in 2018.

Key Growth Drivers:



Rising pollution levels and increasing work-related stress have led to significant hair-related problems among Indians. To nourish their hair and combat these issues, consumers are seeking additional hair care products such as serums, nourishing oils, specialized shampoos, and hair protectants, which are driving market growth. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have exposed Indians to global hair care trends. Influenced by celebrities, people are increasingly investing in hair styling products such as hair wax and hair gel, in addition to hair coloring, straightening, or perming. This trend is contributing to the growth of the hair care products market in India.

Key Challenges to Market Growth:

The Indian hair care products market includes players who may not adhere to quality standards for their products and services. Counterfeit hair care products, available at lower prices than the genuine ones, attract price-sensitive Indian consumers. However, these fake products often fail to meet consumers' expectations in terms of quality, which affects brand loyalty. Allergic reactions to certain chemicals, product ineffectiveness, and limited availability are other factors that might lead Indian consumers to switch brands, hindering market growth.

Companies Covered:



Bajaj Consumer Care Limited

Dabur India Limited

Emami Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Marico Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited

CavinKare Private Limited

L'Oreal India Private Limited The Himalaya Drug Company

