India Warehouse Automation Market With Current And Future Growth Analysis By Forecast From 2023 To 2032

In 2019, the Indian warehouse automation market was valued at INR 202 billion. Projections indicate that this market will witness substantial growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.38% during the period from 2020 to 2024, ultimately reaching a value of INR 421.50 billion by 2024.

Market Overview:

In recent years, India has experienced a significant surge in the adoption of warehouse automation technologies across various sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, e-commerce, automobile, and retail industries.

Several factors have contributed to this growth, including the expansion of e-retail operations and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has streamlined logistics operations. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced technological solutions in India, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Blockchain, has prompted warehouse and supply-chain operators to embrace automation. Implementing warehouse automation systems offers benefits like cost reduction, decreased labor expenses, and enhanced inventory transparency. However, the rise of warehouse automation has led to job displacement as companies replace labor with robotics, contributing to an increase in the unemployment rate. Additionally, the installation and maintenance costs of automated warehousing systems can be a potential barrier to market growth.

Competition in the Market:

The warehouse automation market in India is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous small and emerging organizations playing a significant role. Some noteworthy players include Addverb Technologies Private Limited, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, and Grey Orange India Private Limited. These companies often possess similar financial strengths and provide diverse warehousing solutions. Grey Orange, for example, is a leading provider of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solutions. Meanwhile, Falcon Autotech and Addverb Technologies focus on delivering Warehouse Management Software (WMS) to their clients.

These companies serve major clients spanning various sectors in India, including Asian Paints Limited, Flipkart Private Limited, Amazon India Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, and Hindustan Unilever Limited.

