Concrete Blocks And Bricks Market Analysis And Business Outlook 2023 To 2032

Global Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market is valued at approximately USD 372.90 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Concrete blocks and bricks are construction materials that are created through the integration of cement with aggregates (such as sand or crushed stone) and water. They are frequently used in constructing walls, foundations, and other structural parts because it offers benefits such as providing heat resistance. It reduced construction time because concrete brick production enabled the construction of walls more quickly, systematically, and rapidly compared to plasterboard. Concrete blocks and bricks are also gaining high traction in constructing fireplace structures, chimneys, and non-bearing walls as it provides superior compressive strengths and durability. Factors such as rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, an increasing number of government initiatives to promote infrastructural development, rising inclination towards durable and fire-resistant materials, and the development of new types of concrete blocks are fostering the demand for concrete blocks and bricks in the global market.

In addition, the flourishing development of the construction industry is directly associated with market demand at a considerable rate. According to the report of Statista, construction (including commercial and residential infrastructure), industry spending is rising year by year; in the year 2017, worldwide construction spending stood at USD10.9 trillion which is expected to increase to USD 12.5 trillion by the year 2030. Thereby, increased construction activities, both residential and commercial, lead to higher demand for building materials, including concrete blocks and bricks. Moreover, the surging demand for eco-friendly concrete blocks and bricks, as well as the technological advancements in the production of concrete blocks and bricks present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in the process of raw materials and the availability of alternative materials are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising infrastructure development activities, and rising population majorly in countries such as India and China, coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years. The overall growth of the construction industry, increased use of automation in the production of concrete blocks, and rising introduction of eco-friendly concrete blocks are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Interstate Bricks (U.S.)

Wallnett AAC Bricks Pvt. Ltd. (India)

UltraTech Cement Limited (India)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Lightweight Construction Company (LCC-Siporex) (Saudi Arabia)

Midwest Block and Brick (U.S.)

Magicrete Building Solutions Private Limited (India)

Monaprecast Limited (U.K.)

Midland Concrete Products (U.S.)

Brickworks Limited (Australia)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Brickworks Limited acquired Southfield Corporation, the biggest brick distributor in the United States. The arrangement was with Brickworks Limited and was worth USD 51.1 billion.

Global Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Block

Brick

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

