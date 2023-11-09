India Online Taxi Services Market Insights, Key Players And Future Business Opportunities Until 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' India Online Taxi Services Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the India Online Taxi Services Market , which includes a full table of contents, over 100 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

The online taxi services market in India was valued at INR 29.75 billion in FY 2019 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.60%, reaching a sales value of INR 61.59 billion by 2024.

Online Taxi Services Transforming Mobility in India:

Online taxi services, leveraging mobile platforms and connectivity through Global Positioning System (GPS) or General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), have revolutionized mobility options for Indian consumers. The introduction of organized cab services in India dates back to 2000 with the launch of Mega Cabs, marking a shift from car ownership to ride-sharing alternatives. These service providers operate as aggregators or radio cabs, depending on their tracking capabilities.

Market Insights:

The transition from traditional radio signal-based tracking to GPS and GPRS-enabled systems has propelled the growth of India's organized taxi market. In FY 2019, the organized taxi sector accounted for approximately 11.5% of the total revenue generated by the Indian taxi market.

Key drivers for this growth include the increasing penetration of smartphones, improved access to high-speed internet connectivity, growing foreign institutional investor (FII) investments in the online taxi market, and rising disposable incomes. However, challenges such as the implementation of goods and services tax (GST), reduced driver incentives affecting the supply of online cab services, higher ride fares, longer wait times for passengers, and the popularity of cost-effective ride-sharing services like SRide and Quick Ride have hindered market expansion. The introduction of a new government policy prohibiting the commercialization of ride-sharing services is expected to revive the growth of the online taxi services market in India.

Competition Analysis:

The online taxi services market in India is predominantly led by two major players: ANI Technologies Private Limited, known as Ola Cabs, and Uber India Systems Private Limited, operating as Uber India. In FY 2019, Ola Cabs accounted for nearly 72.44% of the total revenue generated in the online taxi services market, while Uber India held a share of approximately 21.01%. Other players in the market, including Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited, and Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, collectively held around 6.55% of the overall market in FY 2019.

ANI Technologies Private Limited pioneered the transition from radio signal-based tracking to GPS and GPRS-based systems. The company's extensive geographical reach, spanning 152 cities in India, and its diverse range of services catering to various income profiles have contributed to its substantial market share. Significant investments by prominent private equity firms in major market players and the introduction of customer-friendly features in their applications are expected to further accelerate their market growth.

Key Companies:

ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola Cabs)Carzonrent (India) Private LimitedMega Cabs Private LimitedMeru Mobility Tech Private LimitedSavaari Car Rentals Private LimitedUber India Systems Private Limited

