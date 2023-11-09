India Personal Care Market Analysis 2023 To 2030 Promising Growth And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the ' India Personal Care Market ', encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the India Personal Care Market , which includes a full table of contents, over 100 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

In FY 2020, the market was valued at INR 43.51 Billion, and it is forecasted to reach INR 160.61 Billion by FY 2027, boasting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22.32% during FY 2022 - FY 2027.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'India Personal Care Market' Report: - /sample-request/report_id/IND28

Market Insights

In India, consumers are increasingly gravitating towards organic personal care products, drawn by their use of plant-based ingredients that are non-toxic, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and non-comedogenic. This shift is driven by a growing awareness of the harmful effects associated with traditional products containing parabens, sulphates, and synthetic chemicals such as propylparaben, formaldehyde, phthalates, and butylparaben.

Segment Insights

The organic personal care market in India can be segmented into five key categories:

1. Organic Skincare: As of FY 2021, the organic skincare segment has taken the lead in this market, capturing the attention of consumers in both tier-I and tier-II cities.

2. Organic Haircare: The hair care segment has witnessed significant growth, in line with the broader trend of embracing organic and natural ingredients.

3. Organic Oral Care: Consumers are increasingly turning to organic alternatives for their oral hygiene, a trend that is expected to continue.

4. Organic Colour Cosmetics: Sales of organic color cosmetics are projected to surge by 60%, driven by Indian skin types that are sensitive to non-organic cosmetics due to the humid climate.

5. Other Organic Personal Care Products: This category encompasses a diverse range of products, and its growth potential remains promising.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the organic personal care products market. While the closure of retail outlets, spas, beauty salons, and shopping malls during the second wave led to a significant dip in sales volumes for key players, the demand for organic products as a safer alternative to traditional personal care items filled with harsh chemicals surged.

Organic sheet masks gained prominence in the market from May 2021 onwards due to their effectiveness and quick application process. Additionally, essential oils, skincare, and oral hygiene products saw increased demand. The sale of organic hand sanitizers grew by 14% between 2020 and 2021, driven by heightened awareness of the natural ingredients used in these products, offering a gentler alternative to harsh alcohol-based sanitizers.

Competitive Insights

Major players like Dabur India Limited and Forrest Essentials Private Limited have recorded substantial net revenues, driven by consumers' preference for personal care products with natural ingredients. Start-ups such as Plum, McAffeine, Kama Ayurveda, and SkinKraft have also made notable contributions to the market, showcasing the growth potential of this segment.

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the India Personal Care Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the India Personal Care Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the report's dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the report's clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the market's performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the India Personal Care market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the report's critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the India Personal Care market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the India Personal Care market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443201267/2796/2023-11-09T04:26:28