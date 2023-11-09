Construction Materials Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Construction Materials Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Construction materials are substances or products used in the construction industry to build and construct various structures, including buildings, bridges, roads, dams, and infrastructure projects. These materials serve as the fundamental building blocks for construction and are selected based on their properties, durability, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for specific applications. The demand for residential units and increased infrastructure investment have boosted the global construction sector, especially in developing nations. Growing infrastructure investments, particularly in commercial projects, are bolstering the markets demand. Additionally, increasing government investments and initiatives propel the expansion of the building materials industry.

In addition, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development are acting as catalyzing factors for market growth across the globe. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing demand for modern infrastructure drive the construction materials market. Developing countries are investing heavily in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, airports, railways, and residential and commercial buildings, leading to a higher demand for construction materials. According to The World Bank, in 2020, approximately 4.38 billion people that are around 55% of the worlds population were living in urban areas. In addition, it is predicted that by 2045, there are around 6 million people living in cities, an increase of 1.5 times annually. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the Construction Materials Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the surging adoption of smart technologies and sustainable materials, as well as the increasing trend of sustainable and green building practices present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and the regulatory barriers and permitting delays are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Construction Materials Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing number of infrastructural development activities, and rising population, with the largest consumers of residential end-user. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow at a fastest growing over the forecast years. The flourishing growth of the construction sector, increasing focus on sustainable and green building practices, and increasing technological advancements in construction materials and manufacturing processes are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

China National Building Material Group Corporation. (China)

CRH PLC (Ireland)

Holcim Group (Switzerland)

BBMG Corporation Ltd. (China)

HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Knauf Gips GmbH (Germany)

Lixil Corporation (Japan)

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd. (China)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., and the companys partners announced the Carbon Neutral Alliance, a network of 20 public and private entities for the renewable energy generation initiative. The objective of this project is to accelerate the development of innovative technologies to form CEMEXs Rudersdorf plant the first carbon-neutral cement facility by 2030.

In March 2022, Calix and Heidelberg Cement declared that the company LEILAC-2 carbon capture project has received funding from the EU Horizon program. The primary objective of this project is to separate 20% of the Hanover cement plants CO2 emissions or approximately 100,000t of CO2 every year.

Global Construction Materials Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material Type, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Aggregates

Cement

Bricks and Blocks

Metals

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

