Brazil’S Public Sector Logs Highest Deficit Since 2020

In September, Brazil's public sector recorded a primary deficit of R$ 18.1 billion ($3.70 billion).



This figure, announced by the Central Bank on Wednesday, is the highest for September in the past three years, interrupting two consecutive years of positive results for this month.



The primary deficit reflects the revenues minus expenditures, not including the debt interest costs.



The federal government was the main contributor to this deficit, showing a shortfall of R$ 16.5 billion ($3.37 billion).



Regional governments and state-owned enterprises also experienced deficits, with R$ 1.1 billion ($225 million) and R$ 500 million ($102 million), respectively.



Over a 12-month, the federal government's primary deficit summed up to R$ 101.9 billion ($20.84 billion), representing 0.97% of Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).







When factoring in the debt interest, the total nominal deficit for the public sector in September reached R$ 99.8 billion ($20.41 billion), with R$ 71.4 billion ($14.60 billion) going towards interest payments.



The Gross Public Debt (GDP) stood firm at 74.4% of the GDP, translating to R$ 7.8 trillion ($1.59 trillion), which includes the federal government, the social security system, and municipal and state debts.

Background

Brazil's public funds have seen ups and downs. In the past, September brought unexpected fiscal pluses, breaking the usual pattern.



Yet, recent data shows a shift from these gains. The deficit now stems from slow growth and fiscal stress.



For a long time, Brazil has battled soaring public debt, worrying about its economic firmness. To tackle the deficit, leaders have consistently applied strict budget cuts.



These cuts aimed to lessen government expenses and boost revenue.



However, crises like the pandemic shook these plans, driving up spending and reducing income from taxes.



This led to a tightrope walk between spurring growth and keeping budgets in check.



Despite hurdles, Brazil pushes forward to secure a stable fiscal state, key for sustained economic well-being and trust from investors.

