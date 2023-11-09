Israeli Troops Move Into Gaza City

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel's military has advanced into the center of Gaza City.



Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed this advance. He highlighted the coordination among different military branches.



Gaza City is crucial for Hamas's activity, according to Israel. The Israeli attack on October 7 targeted this area.



The assault aimed to stop Hamas after they attacked Israeli areas. That attack caused around 1,400 deaths.



The Israeli army has attacked from the air and is now on the ground. The ground assault began over ten days ago.



The army is using tanks and other vehicles. These are to help soldiers on the ground. The focus is on Gaza City's northern region. Civilians have been told to leave the area.



The United Nations reports a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. There is a big need for food and medicine for two million people.







Israel has let some aid come in from Egypt. Yet, the United Nations says it's not enough.



Israel faces international pressure to stop its military actions. The United States and Arab countries have urged a stop.



However, Israel's operations continue. The Health Ministry in Gaza reports over 10,000 deaths.



The United States and the European Union see Hamas as a terrorist group. Iran supports Hamas with training and money. Hamas keeps firing rockets into Israel.



Israel plans to control key parts of Gaza City. This includes Al-Shifa Hospital. Itamar Yaar, a former security official, mentioned this. He says it's just a matter of time before Israel takes over.



Looking ahead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about Gaza's future. He said Hamas cannot stay in charge.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Secretary talked about this in Tokyo at a G7 meeting. He believes the Palestinian people should lead Gaza.



Blinken does not want Gaza's size reduced. Israel may create a buffer zone to keep its borders secure.



Israel's James Cleverly agrees with Blinken. He says Israel will have a short-term security role in Gaza. He hopes for a peaceful Palestinian leadership soon.



After the fighting stops, an international group might lead Gaza. This could include Arab nations. Yaar suggests this.



Then, power would go to a Palestinian group. This group would govern Gaza and the West Bank.



The Palestinian Authority says Gaza's future should be decided after a ceasefire. President Mahmoud Abbas says they will take responsibility during political talks.

MENAFN09112023007421016031ID1107399687