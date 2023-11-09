5G Networks Fuel Huawei’S Tech Expansion In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, is spearheading the digital upgrade of infrastructure across Latin America.



The company foresees a significant transformation powered by digitization in various sectors.



Central to this transformation is the establishment of 5G networks, which is pivotal for Huawei's strategies to take root.



Their goal is to transform factories, ports, schools, hospitals, mining operations, and stadiums into digital hubs.



Huawei showcased its capabilities at Huawei Connect 2023, held in Shanghai, demonstrating its expertise.



This event highlighted how 5G technology is already a reality in Asia, supporting a multitude of tech solutions across industries.



A prime example of Huawei' digital endeavors is seen in the automation of ports in Shanghai and Tianjin.



The integration of 5G connectivity in these ports has led to the adoption of robots, AI, autonomous vehicles, and sensors, significantly upgrading operational efficiencies.



This deployment highlights the transformative impact of 5G technology on industrial advancements.







Huawei posits that 5G is revolutionizing industry-specific applications such as precision manufacturing, smart mining, and intelligent port management.



5G's swift data handling capabilities over vast distances enable immediate command responses, which are vital in controlled environments.



This technology ensures safety and health remain top priorities by providing real-time interaction and monitoring.



In Latin America, the potential for such smart infrastructure is vast. Notably, the Toquepala Mine in Peru became the first 5G-enabled smart mine in 2021.



This advancement, facilitated by Huawei's dual 5G core network, introduces fourth-generation connectivity, elevating the mining sector with innovative technology.



The Southern Peru Copper Corporation, a subsidiary of Grupo Mexico, operates this mine.

Argentina's Monumental Stadium

Additionally, Huawei has turned Argentina's Monumental Stadium into a smart venue.



With the installation of Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, the network is capable of connecting over 80,000 individuals simultaneously.



This allows for an enhanced fan experience, sharing live moments seamlessly, and allows the media to transmit images and videos with unprecedented speed.



In conclusion, Huawei is at the forefront of enriching Latin America's digital infrastructure.



By harnessing the power of 5G, they are establishing a foundation for facilities that are more interconnected and intelligent.



This initiative is set to enhance the efficiency and technological advancement of the region's infrastructure.















