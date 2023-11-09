(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, former President Jair Bolsonaro visited Congress to meet with PL party deputies and senators in an effort to stop the new tax reform in the Senate.



Bolsonaro stands against President Lula's tax proposal . He has warned that it could lead to very high taxes.



On social media, Bolsonaro hinted at a bleak future. If the bill passes, he compared Brazil's possible path to that of Venezuela and Argentina.



Bolsonaro questioned the wisdom of the proposed tax policy. "How can a country flourish if it heavily taxes its innovators?" he asked. "Is this the direction we want for our country?"



In the lower chamber, 20 PL deputies supported the bill, but 74 opposed it. In the Senate, every PL senator plans to reject the government's plan.



At the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee , the vote went 20 against 6 the day before. The government expects to secure between 52 and 55 votes later today.







After the gathering, Senator Magno Malta spoke to the press. "We will take down this tax reform; it's based on ideology," he said.



Bolsonaro then met with Israeli Embassy officials. The specifics of this meeting have not been shared publicly.

Background

The tax reform clash stands as part of a wider discussion within Brazil's economic debate.



This topic has sparked controversy for years, dividing experts and politicians alike. Many have tried to untangle Brazil's intricate tax system, but such initiatives often hit roadblocks.



Brazil's complicated taxes pose challenges to businesses and discourage investment.



As a former president, Bolsonaro resisted these tax changes, favoring a less interventionist economic policy.



He remains consistent with that philosophy today, pushing for minimal state meddling in markets.



Moreover, Bolsonaro's recent dialogue with Israeli diplomats shows his enduring commitment to foreign relations.



Even out of office, his role in Brazil's political scene stands firm. The nature of his talks may hint at his plans and potential alliances for the future.



Indeed, Brazilian politics is ever-changing, and former leaders like Bolsonaro continue to sway its course.



Their influence reaches out, shaping international bonds. Bolsonaro's current moves could influence Brazil's policy landscape for years ahead.

