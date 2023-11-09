São Joaquim: Brazil’S Apple Haven With A Hint Of Snow

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Joaquim, nestled in Santa Catarina, stands distinct with its snowfalls and reigns as Brazil's top apple producer.



In 2022, São Joaquim yielded nearly 310,000 tons of apples. This accounted for 30% of Brazil's total apple harvest.



The apple sector infused São Joaquim with approximately R$ 648 million, about $125 million, according to the IBGE , cementing it as the core of local agriculture.



With about 26,000 residents, São Joaquim's economy leans heavily on farming. The town profits from a mix of crops.



As per IBGE's 2022 data, grapes rank second, bringing in R$ 13 million, roughly $2.5 million.



Potatoes followed, with earnings of R$ 10 million, or around $1.9 million, and were followed by a diverse range of other profitable crops.



Dairy farming dominates the livestock industry, with 2022 figures reaching R$ 4.6 billion, nearly $885 million.



In aquaculture, trout lead at R$ 182 million, about $35 million, with carp and other fish making notable contributions.



Additionally, São Joaquim's beekeepers harvested 125,000 kilograms of honey in 2022, which the IBGE valued at R$ 1.4 million, approximately $270,000.







Apple cultivation spans roughly 33,000 hectares in Brazil, predominantly in the South, with smaller areas in the Southeast.

Background

São Joaquim's snowfall, rare in tropical Brazil, draws curious visitors. The cooler climate is perfect for apples, which need cold to flourish.



Farming is a long-standing tradition here, integral to São Joaquim's identity.



Early 20th-century settlers introduced apple farming, reshaping the local economy.



They adapted European apple varieties to thrive in the local climate, establishing São Joaquim as an industry leader.



The annual apple festival highlights the fruit's importance to the community.

