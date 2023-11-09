Sharjah Airport Authority showcases latest developments and its growth rates at World Travel Market 2023

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) November 9, 2023

Sharjah Airport Authority showcased its latest expansion plans updates at the prestigious World Travel Market 2023, held in London from November 6 to 8, 2023. The event served as a platform for the Authority to emphasise its remarkable growth rates since the beginning of the year, a testament to its continuous efforts to enhance services and ensure exceptional experiences for passengers and airlines alike.

The Authority’s participation was under the aegis of the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, which included a delegation from governmental and private organisations focused on the travel and tourism sector within the emirate. SATA (Sharjah Airport Travel Agency) also participated in the event to showcase its services and offerings throughout the year, particularly during the winter season. This participation aimed to foster connections with international companies and explore new prospects for cooperation.



HE Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “World Travel Market serves as a vital exhibition dedicated to the travel and tourism industry, both regionally and globally. It is a significant gathering of key decision-makers and experts who convene to address challenges and strengthen collaboration within this vital sector.”



He added: "Our participation gave us a valuable opportunity to strengthen the airport's global standing as a top-tier travel destination and showcase the exceptional services it offers. It also enabled a review of current and upcoming expansion initiatives aimed at increasing the airport's capacity.”



The Authority held a multitude of meetings with airlines and travel and tourism agencies during the exhibition. This aligns with its strategic objective of fortifying collaborations with international partners and exploring avenues for new alliances within the travel and tourism sector. The Authority also briefed companies on the airport's comprehensive smart travel systems that incorporate the latest technologies to streamline and expedite travel processes, addressing the needs of a growing influx of passengers. Furthermore, it also showcased a self-boarding service featuring an automated travel document verification system.





