Labour Minister Inaugurates Lusail University's First Career Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri inaugurated today, November 8, the first career fair organized by Lusail University

The two-day fair is considered a significant step that brings together the academic sector and the job market, with the participation of more than 40 employers from various governmental and private sectors and institutions operating in different fields.

The professional fair, coinciding with the graduation of the first batch of students from Lusail University, aims to provide a vital platform for students and graduates to explore the available job opportunities in the job market, identify summer training opportunities, and benefit from academic support in various sectors.

It serves as a unique opportunity for employers, offering them direct interaction with students and graduates, enabling them to attract young talent and recruit promising graduates. In turn, the fair provides students and graduates with a window into their professional future, offering insights into available opportunities and job market requirements.

The fair facilitates the establishment of valuable professional relationships with employers and officials from participating entities, enabling individuals to make informed decisions regarding their professional futures. Additionally, it offers the opportunity to conduct job interviews with employers and institutions seeking to recruit.