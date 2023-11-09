China, US Agree To Work Together For Xi, Biden's Meeting In San Francisco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: China and the United States have agreed to work together for the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in San Francisco, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to confirm the meeting between the two Presidents on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco.

"In the meantime, it won't be plain sailing to San Francisco, nor can we leave it to autopilot to get us there," Wang said.

The two sides need to return to what was agreed between the two Presidents in Bali and truly act on it. What is vital is for both sides to rise above disruptions, overcome obstacles, expand common understandings and accumulate potential outcomes, the spokesperson said.