Students Evacuated From German High School Over 'Threat'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Berlin: Police on Wednesday evacuated students from a Hamburg school in Hamburg over a "threat" as German media reported that two students had allegedly threatened a teacher with a pistol in class.
"There are currently indications of a threat situation at the Blankenese high school. Police forces are already there and carrying out the first measures," said Hamburg police on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Police did not specify the source of the danger, but Bild daily reported that two students had threatened a teacher in a classroom, with one pulling out a pistol.
Officers have entered the building and students were being led out.
Parents have been asked to head to a nearby barracks where the students have been brought.
The area surrounding the school has been blocked off.
MENAFN09112023000063011010ID1107399496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.