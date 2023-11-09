Instagram Trials 'Hide Read Receipts' Option

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced via his Instagram broadcast channel that they were testing a new privacy feature that will enable users to turn off read receipts in messaging.

The proposed change will prevent senders from knowing when their messages have been opened by recipients.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri illustrated this upcoming functionality in a broadcast on his Instagram channel, showing that the option to deactivate read receipts will be accessible within the app's“Privacy and Safety” settings.

The feature will allow users to have the choice to let others see when they have read their messages.

Mosseri conveyed that the feature is undergoing testing due to popular demand.

The implementation of this feature may come as a welcome change for users who prefer not to feel the immediate obligation to respond to messages.

Conversely, it might cause some inconvenience for those who count on read receipts as an acknowledgment that their message has been seen.

As of now, Instagram has yet to release an official statement about a broader rollout schedule for this feature.