Football: Qatar-Afghanistan Match Tickets Available Nov 9

Doha, Qatar: Director of Marketing and Communications at Qatar Football Association (QFA) Khalid Al Kuwari said that tickets for the Qatari national team's match against Afghanistan, set to take place on November 16 at Khalifa International Stadium, can be purchased online starting tomorrow, November 9.

The match is part of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup. Ticket prices are QR10, QR30, and QR50.

"Our loyal fans are invited to support our national team on their journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers," he said in a statement.

Fans with special needs will be able to request their tickets via a dedicated e-mail address: accessibilityqfa.

For their part, the Qatari football team continues its preparations to play two matches against Afghanistan and India in the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, where it will host the Afghan national team on November 16 in Doha, before hosting its Indian counterpart five days later.