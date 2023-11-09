Amir Holds Official Talks Session With Dutch Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte held on Wednesday morning an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Dutch Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation in Doha, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and growth.

For his part, HE the Dutch Prime Minister expressed his thanks for the warm reception, and his appreciation to HH the Amir for the diplomatic efforts of the State of Qatar regionally and internationally, especially with regard to the situation in Gaza.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them and several developments of mutual concern, particularly the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, and joint efforts to reach a ceasefire and bring in humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Advisor to HH the Amir for National Security HE Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Misnad and several Their Excellencies senior officials attended the session.

On the Dutch side, Secretary of National Security Council of the Netherlands HE Geoffrey van Leeuwen, Director of the Government Information Service HE Sierk Nawijn, Director of Middle East and North Africa Department HE Marc Gerritsen and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Dutch Prime Minister attended the session.